HERBERT, Gladys



Gladys Herbert, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at A. G. Rhodes in Atlanta. She was born December 29, 1938, in Doerun, GA. Gladys was preceded in death by her only child, Alphonso Herbert, and her loving parents. She is survived by her devoted sister, Vertis Clark. She leaves to cherish her memory other family and friends. Memorial service to be announced.