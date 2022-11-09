HENTLEY, Eugene



Mr. Eugene Hentley of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Monday, October 31, 2022. Services will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Smith and Gaston Funeral Services, 102 6th Ave. SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. Atlanta viewing will be Thursday, November 10 from 1-6 PM at Knox Funeral Home, 2357 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta, GA. Birmingham viewing will be Friday, November 11 from 12-6 PM Smith and Gaston Funeral Services. Interment- Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, AL. Live Stream link https://www.smithandgastonfuneralhome.com/



