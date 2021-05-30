HENSON-KURTH, Margaret



Margaret S. Henson-Kurth, 82 of Eatonton, passed away May 27, 2021. Mrs. Henson-Kurth was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Kurth and is survived by her daughter; Stacy Corcoran, sons; Kerry Henson (Pam), Ronald Henson (Denise), grandchildren; Ashley Evans (Brant), Justin Henson, Anthony Henson, Nicholas Henson, great-grandchildren; Samuel and Isabella Evans; and brother, Jimmy Bobo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 30 from 4 PM to 6 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will be Monday, May 31, 2021, at 11 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.



