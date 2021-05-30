HENSON-KURTH, Margaret
Margaret S. Henson-Kurth, 82 of Eatonton, passed away May 27, 2021. Mrs. Henson-Kurth was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Kurth and is survived by her daughter; Stacy Corcoran, sons; Kerry Henson (Pam), Ronald Henson (Denise), grandchildren; Ashley Evans (Brant), Justin Henson, Anthony Henson, Nicholas Henson, great-grandchildren; Samuel and Isabella Evans; and brother, Jimmy Bobo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 30 from 4 PM to 6 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will be Monday, May 31, 2021, at 11 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.
Funeral Home Information
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel