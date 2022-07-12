HENSON, Ann Barker



Ann Barker Henson, age 83, died peacefully on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, GA surrounded by family. She was born July 12, 1938 in Rock Hill, SC to Forest W. and Elizabeth Westbrook Hunt. She attended Rock Hill High and graduated from Winthrop University.



She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Barker Blum (Marshall); son, Coleman Lee Barker (Melisa); and her four grandchildren, Tripp Barker (Elizabeth), Alex Barker, Allison Childs (Zach), and Maranda Blum.



Ann enjoyed bridge, shag dancing, thrift shopping, volunteering, and especially spending time with her family, many friends, and her dog, Tiny. She will be fondly remembered as "Annie B" and "Mrs. Santa Claus."



She was optimistic, never met a stranger, loved to laugh, had a very generous spirit, was an encourager and strong in her faith.

