HENSLER, Stuart



Stuart Alan Hensler, age 62, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Tranquility Hospice in Marietta, GA. He is the son of Billy and Edna Hensler. He moved to Dallas, GA, a few years ago but was originally from Clarkston, GA. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1977. He is survived by his mother Edna Cheatham Hensler; his brother Ted (Laura) Hensler; his sister Toni (Roger) Hitchcock; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, William "Billy" Hensler; brother Steven Hensler; grandparents Frank and Estelle Hensler, Johnnie and Ruby Cheatham. A memorial service will be at a later date. Special thanks to Kennestone Hospital and Tranquility Hospice.



