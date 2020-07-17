HENSLER, Paul Paul Delmas Hensler, age 89, of Atlanta passed away July 15, 2020. He was born in Morgan County, Georgia, and graduated from Rutledge High School. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy. After serving, he moved to Atlanta where he graduated from cosmetology school. In Atlanta, he became a successful hairstylist, a profession he loved, and established his salon, Mr. Paul's, in Buckhead on East Andrews near Peachtree street. He owned and operated Mr. Paul's for many years. In his later years, Paul also maintained a home in Rutledge where he was an active member of the communities of Rutledge and Madison. He was very supportive of various clubs and charitable organizations throughout the years. He was a faithful member of Rutledge United Methodist church. Paul did not fully retire from the hairstyling profession until the age of 86. He enjoyed his career choice and his many clients who were like a part of his family, sometimes through multi generations. Paul considered himself as more than a hairstylist to his clients - he considered himself a friend and therapist (like every good hairstylist)! Paul always considered hairstyling as an art and thought every woman should always look her best and that it all started with the hairstyle! He loved art, cooking, antiques, beautiful flowers, and most of all a good party! Paul was known for his smile, laughter, love of people and zest for life! He stated many times that he had a marvelous life! He lived life to the fullest and never thought of himself as old. His secret to happiness was being with friends and family, always staying positive, looking your best each day, and staying young in spirit. He is survived by his brother William Palmer Hensler of LaGrange, Georgia and many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Henry (Buck) and Clyde Hensler; sisters Edna Howard, Katherine McCord, Euberta Malcom, Mildred Farr and Nina May Hensler; brothers Charles, James and Joseph Hensler and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, at 2 PM, at Rutledge United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow at the Rutledge City Cemetery. The church requests that all attending the service, wear face masks.

