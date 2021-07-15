HENSLER, Jr., Harry E.



Buford, GA - Harry E. Hensler, Jr., was born September 3, 1950 in Atlanta, GA and passed away at home on July 12, 2021 at the age of 70.



Harry was predeceased by his father, Harry E. Hensler, Sr., and his mother, Marie M. Hensler. Harry is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Hensler, his five children, Jason Hensler of England, Lisa Wells of England, Jane Kubecka of Winder, GA, Thomas Shaw of Buford, GA, and Tracie Shaw of Buford, GA, his sister, Ginny Lovern (Bob) of Wellington, FL, sister in-law, Connie Peschier (Robert) of Lafayette, LA, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and beautiful nieces and nephews.



Harry served his country proudly in the United States Air Force for 21 years with many tours around the world. Harry was a native of Atlanta/Clarksville, GA. He lived in many states and countries until planting roots with his family in Buford, GA for the past 31 years. Harry enjoyed family gatherings, camping, fishing, BBQ, traveling, Football/Basketball and was the ultimate NASCAR racing fan.



Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens in Buford, GA. The Family request visitation be held Sunday, July 18, 2021, beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Services will be concluded onsite in the Gardens with the United States Air Force Honor Guard honoring our proud USAF Veteran.



Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens at 3481 Hamilton Mill Rd., Buford, GA 770-945-6924 Share memories of Harry at hamiltonmillchapel.com.

