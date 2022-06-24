ajc logo
X

Henslee, Howard

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HENSLEE, Howard Duffie

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Howard Duffie Henslee passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 11, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia to Miles Duffie and Opal Faye (Smallwood) Henslee.

Howard was a mischievous child. He tormented his sisters and pranked his parents. Despite this, they remained a close and loving family!

Howard joined the Navy one day after he turned seventeen. As a commissaryman (now called "Culinary Specialist"), he specialized in baking, both at sea, and on shore duty. In his nearly five years in the Navy, he accrued about 2.75 years of sea service. He was stationed at Great Lakes (Chicago) for boot camp, then served two years on the USS Springfield (CLG-7). He was next stationed on the USS Columbus (CG-12). He finished his Naval career at Naval Training Center Orlando, where he was a plankowner. During his time in the Navy, Howard wrote and received hundreds of letters. He was known for his poetry!

After the Navy years, Howard really enjoyed his career with Georgia Crown Distributors. He met the love of his life, Cheryl Lynn Lancaster, later in life, and nursed her through her final years. In retirement, he took up estimating and building fences with his nephew's fence company, Nix Fencing, and particularly enjoyed playing poker with assorted male relatives and watching the Braves win the World Series.

Howard was preceded in death by his father, Miles Duffie Henslee; his mother and stepfather, Opal Faye (Smallwood) and Albert Price; his sweetheart, Cheryl Lynn Lancaster; his sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Pansy Long; and four beautiful nieces who were gone too soon, Rhonda Kay Nix, Wanda Bell, Crecenda (Chris) Paradis, and Kristie (Kevin) Brooking. He is survived by his son, Jason (Dawne) Pamplin; grandchildren, Sarah (Jake) Kepler, Hannah (Patrick) Hogan, Timothy (May) Pamplin, and Beck Pamplin; two great-grandchildren due to arrive in the fall; sisters, Gina Paradis and Brenda (Phil) Hembree; nieces and nephews, William (Carol) Nix, Laura Doering, Chris Paradis, Kevin Brooking, Keith (Holly) Brooking, Rachel (Dennis) McNulty, and David (Morgan) Hembree; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Family and close friends are invited to a short interment service at Brooks Assembly of God (7401 Newnan Road, Brooks, Georgia) at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Election intrigue: Trump’s ‘disturbing’ Georgia fixation16h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
20h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
5h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
5h ago
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
1h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Cox, Charles
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top