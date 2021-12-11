HENSEL, John



John Hensel, a recent resident of Canton, GA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 82 on Monday, December 6th, 2021. John was originally from the state of New York, born in the Bronx and grew up in a small town called Eldred where he graduated from high school. John served his country by joining the Air Force and then later received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami in Florida.



He was an avid outdoorsman especially with fresh and saltwater fishing, as well a hunter of various game.



John was a devoted and loving husband, a father to six wonderful children (Christopher, Allyson, Mathew, John, Annamarie and Stephanie), 16 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.



John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paula Hensel. Proceeded in passing by his Father and Mother, Paul and Marie Hensel. John is also survived by his brother Charlie Hensel and numerous cousins.



John was a faithful parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and more recently of St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. In years past he was very active in and dedicated to the Knights of Columbus. He attained 4th degree status and was a Grand Knight of the council at Holy Family. He will be missed tremendously by his family, friends and all those he came in contact with over these glorious years.



A prayer service will be held for John Hensel on Friday, December 10th 2021 at 10 AM, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004.













The memorial funeral service will be held the first weekend of February 2022 same location. Details will be provided closer to date.