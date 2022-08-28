HENRY, Scott



The world is a little less rich and a little less interesting with the loss of Scott Arthur Henry, who died of cancer at his home in Grant Park on August 23, 2022. He was 58. Scott will be missed by many in the Atlanta community for his accomplished writing, sharp intellect, discerning taste, and wide-ranging curatorial interests. His wife and partner of more than 21 years, Genevieve McGillicuddy, cared for him in his final weeks at their home, knitting together a network of family, friends and professional caregivers to support them both. Scott was born October 10, 1963, in Evansville, Indiana, where he grew up with his parents, Douglas Henry and Marilyn Thompson Henry, and his brother, Blaine Henry (affectionately known as "Sonny"). After attending Evansville Day School, Scott graduated in 1986 with a B.A. in English and history from Hanover College. A naturally talented narrator both in person and in print, Scott's 25-year career as an Atlanta journalist took him to from the Atlanta Inquirer to the Northside Neighbor, the Marietta Daily Journal, Creative Loafing, and finally Atlanta Magazine. Countless readers benefited from his biting wit and trenchant wisdom. He loved telling offbeat stories of curious characters and covering local politics and culture. He never met a deadline he couldn't fail to meet, and he gave every story its due. Scott was a world traveler, a deft photographer and a consummate collector. Personal treasures included art deco ceramic salt boxes, vintage posters and books, top-shelf liquor, stereo and camera equipment, and vinyl records. If "he who dies with the most ties wins," Scott went out a champion. And what Scott loved most was a bargain. He spent decades of Saturdays "yard saling" -- combing Atlanta yards, driveways and estate sales in search of the coolest discoveries, the best deals, and -- thanks to a rare combination of frugality and generosity -- thoughtful finds that often showed up on his friends' front porches. His eye for quality and his knack for buying low and selling high served him well, in online outlets and the Kudzu Antiques booth, Den of Antiquity, where he was a vintage dealer from 2020 to 2022. Scott and Genevieve shared a love for art and film and curiosity about the world. Their travels took them to multiple continents, and they loved Eastern Europe and Japan most of all. Scott captured those trips with his collection of cameras and was known to bring back suitcases of trinkets and bottles to share. In an age when entertaining guests at home is a fading tradition, the "McGillihenrys" welcomed their many friends to dozens of lively parties and dinner gatherings. They loved going to movies and film festivals, including the TCM Classic Film Festival, of which Genevieve became the founding director in 2010. Scott was as at home in a tent as a five-star hotel. He loved camping and trail hiking with his brother, Blaine, and he delighted in building outdoor fires that blazed up to impressive heights before the bright flames died much too soon. In addition to his wife, Genevieve, Scott is survived by his father, Douglas Henry, of Evansville; his brother, Blaine, and wife, Natasha Henry, of Evansville; and his beloved cats, Teddy and Zoltán. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Thompson Henry, of Evansville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or Pippi's Place, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing cats and kittens, https://pippisplace.org. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

