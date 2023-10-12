Obituaries

Henry, James

Oct 12, 2023

HENRY, James

James Doulgas Henry, age 84, of Mt. Olive, NC, passed September 27, 2023. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Callie and William Henry. To cherish and honor his incredible memory, he leaves his daughter, Danielle (Dani) Henry; his sister, Frances Amanda Henry Johnson; two very special nephews, Michael Johnson (LaShunda) and Jimmy Johnson; many memorable cousins; and two lifelong buddies, William Oscar Kornegay and Amos B. West.

Jim was an incredible father, brother, uncle, friend, teacher, mentor and leader. His compassion and integrity will be missed. But his spirit lives on in all of us who were lucky enough to have known him.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 12 Noon at St. Mark F.W.B Church in Mt. Olive, NC and on Saturday, October 21 at 12 Noon at Second Baptist Church Southwest in District Heights, MD. All are welcome.

