HENRY, Evelyn Smith



January 28, 1931 - January 23, 2022



Evelyn Smith Henry, 90, of Atlanta, Georgia died peacefully at her home on January 23rd surrounded by family.



She was the widow of Robert Edward Henry, and was predeceased by her son Robert Edward Henry, Jr, her daughter Helen Henry Spence, and her grandsons Robert Brandon Walker and Matthew Lee Walker. She is survived by her daughter Donna Henry Walker and her husband Robert; her beloved grandchildren Catherine Henry Ross and her husband Chad, Robert Andrew Henry and his wife Anne, and Robert Michael Rega; her great-granddaughters Caroline Marie Ross and Emma Catherine Ross, her great-grandson Robert James Henry; her sisters Louise Lauthain and her husband Robert, and Jeanette Chappell and her husband Reese, her former daughter-in-law Mildred Cullom Downs and her husband James, and several dearly loved nieces and nephews.



Evelyn graduated from Smith High School in 1948 and went to work as a legal secretary at Willingham, Gortatowsky, and Morrison. She took evening courses at Georgia State University where she met Robert E. Henry. They married August 12, 1950, and moved to Baltimore, MD. While Bob attended Counterintelligence school, Evelyn worked as a legal secretary at Ober, Grimes and Stinson. In 1951 the Army Counterintelligence Corps assigned Bob to the Offenbach office located outside Frankfurt, Germany. Evelyn passed the Civil Service exam and joined him in Frankfurt where she became assistant to Colonel Louis H. Shirley, Head of Quartermaster for all of Europe. Her job qualified them for a 5th floor walkup apartment near the PX. On free weekends they traveled all over Europe. Garmisch, Germany was one of their favorite cities.



In the 1960's they built a house in Hanover West where they raised three children. A fabulous Hanover West network of neighbors became lifelong friends.



Evelyn enjoyed decorating and in 1973 started taking classes at Northside Tech. She graduated in 1976 with an Interior Designer Card. With two friends she opened Caroline's Corner, a small antique shop, which she enjoyed running for several years.



Evelyn was a member of Northside United Methodist Church, and over the years served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, member of the Board of Trustees, President of UMW, on the Altar Guild, on the Pastor Parish Committee, on the finance committee, on the parsonage decorating committee, and on the Memorial Garden Committee. She loved traveling, reading, her theology group, art museums, opera and symphony. She was a charter member of the High Museum of Art, a patron of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Lifetime member of the Atlanta Speech School Guild, and for many years a member of the Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary.



A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Saturday, April 2nd at 10:30 AM at The Log Cabin Community Church, 2699 Log Cabin Drive, SE, Vinings, GA 30339. Internment will immediately follow the service at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Please join the family at a lunch reception following interment at H.M. Patterson & Sons Arlington. 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Atlanta Speech School or Northside United Methodist Church's children's preschool program.



