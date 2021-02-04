X

Henry, Eva

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HENRY, Eva

Mrs. Eva Henry of SW Atlanta, GA passed away on February 1, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. To cherish these memories are her loving husband of 60 years Nathaniel; four children, Angela; Nathan; LaBaron (Dorothea); and Malcolm (Yolande); four grandchildren, Arrick (Chelsea); LaBaron Jr; Ashley; and Nigel; four great grand children, Mia; LaBaron III; Zakari; and Demi; devoted sister-in-law, Ida (Marsha) Knox; and a God sent caregiver Kathy Wilson. Today, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (Atlanta) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




