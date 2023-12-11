Henry, Eugene

HENRY, Jr. Ret. Lieutentant Colonel/Major Eugene



Retired Lieutenant Colonel /Major Eugene Henry, Jr., age 95, passed away on November 25, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM, at our South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30114. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory (404) 241-5656.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com