Obituaries

Henry, Eugene

Updated Dec 14, 2023

HENRY, Jr. Ret. Lieutentant Colonel/Major Eugene

Retired Lieutenant Colonel /Major Eugene Henry, Jr., age 95, passed away on November 25, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM, at our South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30114. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory (404) 241-5656.

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Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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