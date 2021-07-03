HENNINGS, Robert



Robert "Chic" Arthur Hennings, age 99, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning June 27, 2021 at his cabin in the woods. At Chic's request, no services will be held. He was born April 29, 1922 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Arthur and Ethel (Schilling) Hennings. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in England during WW2 as a B-17 flight engineer and turret gunner. He was the last surviving member of his flight crew with whom he flew 35 missions. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in forestry and spent most of his working life with the Georgia Pacific Corporation. During his retirement he spent much time enjoying his family, his tree forest, and tending to his black walnut and chestnut trees. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.



Chic was predeceased by his beloved wife, Georgine Hennings and son, Anthony Hennings. He is survived by his children Teresa Hennings, Nicolette (Michael Paulk) Hennings, Steve B. Hennings, and Monica Hennings; grandchildren Stephanie (Jeff) Bivins, Steve A. Hennings, Michael (Emily Thornton) Naughtin; and great-granddaughters Frances and Josie. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Thomas of Delhi, Iowa, and brother-in-law Robert Goodman and sister-in-law Ramona Hennings, both of Dubuque, Iowa.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice Care Options for their care. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Chestnut Foundation, The Walnut Council, or the ACLU.



