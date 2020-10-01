

HENDRIX, Rosdon "Roz"





Rosdon "Roz" Hendrix of Hershey, Pennsylvania formerly of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Roz, also known as "Pop Pop," left peacefully surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren. Born on February 10, 1940 in Savannah GA, he was the son of the late Dell Hendrix and Ross (Minick) Hendrix. He was married to his beloved wife Nancy (Jackson) Hendrix for nearly 48 years until her death on February 13, 2008.



Among many things, Roz enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling and sporting events. The most important thing to Roz was his family. He was a tremendous source of strength and wisdom to his children and grandchildren. Roz relocated to Hershey, PA in 2018 to be closer to family. His granddaughters loved spending time with him and would often bring special reminders of his southern roots such as Chick-Fil-A milkshakes or peach candy. In later years, Roz enjoyed sharing friendly banter with his breakfast club buddies at the local bagel shop.



Roz had a long and distinguished career with General Motors Corporation. After graduating from Georgia Tech in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management he began his career in the Finance Department at the Doraville plant in Georgia. While advancing his career, Roz and his family relocated to Michigan, Massachusetts, California, New York and Delaware. Roz concluded his career with General Motors by returning to the plant in Doraville, Georgia as Comptroller. Roz and his family have many fond memories of exploring different areas of the country during those years. After retiring from General Motors in 1992, Roz served on various boards including the Isolyser/MicroTech Company, and was a Management Consultant for Lockheed Martin Corporation. In addition to his professional roles, Roz was actively involved in the Dekalb County Chamber of Commerce and served as a Treasurer, Board of Director and President (1994-1995) of the Country Club of Roswell.



Roz is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Jeffery and Kathleen Hendrix of Herndon, VA; his daughter and son in-law, Leigh and Gerald Cassidy of Hershey, PA; his granddaughter and grandson in-law, Brenna (Cassidy) and Doug Houser of Hershey, PA; his granddaughter Anna Cassidy of Hershey, PA and his sister Milly Walker of Tucker, GA. Roz was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed but his family finds comfort in knowing he is with Nancy again.



A private service for the family will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA on Saturday, October 3rd. Condolences may be shared at https://www.Roswellfuneralhome.com.





