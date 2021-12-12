ajc logo
6 hours ago

HENDRIX, Mary Ann

On December 9, 2021, Mary Ann Hendrix of Summerville, passed away at age 94. Mary Ann was born in Phenix City, AL, to Walker and Erie Anthony. She was married to the Rev. Charles C. Hendrix for 48 years. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her beloved sisters, Elizabeth Eason and Abbie Lee Macon. She is survived by her children, Susannah Hendrix Bellew, Jane Cooper (Ray), and Charles A. Hendrix (Elizabeth Dolezal), five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. The memorial service will take place Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 3:00 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Summerville (Gore Community). Arrangements are provided by Mason Funeral Home, Summerville, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Mason Funeral Home - Summerville

320 Hwy. 48

Summerville, GA

30747

Investigations
