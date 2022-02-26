Hendrix, Lisa

HENDRIX (HOWE), Lisa



Lisa Howe Hendrix passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was born on May 7, 1962, in Albany, GA. Her death, from a cardiac arrest, was unexpected and hits her family and friends hard. Big plans were well underway for a 60th birthday bash.



Lisa loved nothing more than her family. Being a mother of five was her greatest joy. She had many devoted, close friends, but also became "fast friends" with countless strangers and acquaintances. She loved animals, gardening, horse riding, reading, live music, and watching her sons and grandson play baseball. She lived her life fully, brightly, and colorfully.



She graduated from St. Pius X Catholic High School, Emory University (BA), and GSU (masters in counseling). She met her husband, Glenn, at a Valentine's Day party while he was attending law school at Emory. They were married a short 10 months later and have celebrated 38 incredible years together.



In addition to her loving husband, Glenn, Lisa is survived by her cherished mother, Marie Howe, her five beloved children, Greg (wife Sarah), Kristen, Allison (husband Liam), Patrick (wife Mary Catherine), and Britney. She is survived by her four grandchildren, Charlie (and his mother, Michelle), Eason, Sutton, and Lucy; her brother, Courtney (wife Kristin); and her two stepsisters, Karen (husband Chris) and Linnea. She will also be missed greatly by her mother-in-law, Wendy; her two sisters-in-law; Debbie (husband Charlie) and Jackie (husband Hussein), her brother-in-law, Calvin (wife Jannet), several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. She is preceded in death by her biological father, Ray Cross, and her stepfather, Courtney E. Howe.



She was the brightest light in the lives of so many, but heaven gained a special angel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26th at 2:30 PM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate her life at the Hendrix home following the service (bright attire is welcome and encouraged).



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Atlanta Humane Society and Live Thrive (a local non-profit organization focused on environmental sustainability), two of Lisa's many passions.



