Hendrix, Harry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HENDRIX, Harry Douglas

Harry Douglas Hendrix passed away peacefully with his wife, Jane Weber Hendrix by his side on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 following complications from metastatic bladder cancer. He was born on July 30, 1949 in Atlanta, Georgia and was the oldest of three children born to his parents, Harry B. Hendrix and Flora D. Hendrix. Harry was a proud graduate of Briarcliff High School's Class of 1967 and a retiree of Delta Air Lines, Delta Global Services, and G2 Services. Harry's funeral service will take place in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia on Monday, January 17th at 2 PM with his burial in South Carolina at a later date. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

