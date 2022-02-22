Hendricks, Virgil

HENDRICKS, Jr., Virgil



Virgil Hendricks, Jr., age 75 of Marietta, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022.



Funeral service will be 1 PM Tuesday, February 22nd in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with Rev. Pat Shannon officiating. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.



Mr. Hendricks lived in Cobb County for 51 years and was the owner/operator of Sylvan Auto Parts in Atlanta for 25 years. He worked for Allen Vigil Ford for 12 years in the parts department. Mr. Hendricks loved going on trips, loved the outdoors and loved to go shooting. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam as a Staff Sergeant in Thailand and was a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church.



Survivors include: wife of 52 years- Nell Estes Hendricks of Marietta, daughter and son-in-law- Heather Hendricks Walker (Todd) of Hillsborough, NC, son and daughter-in-law- Russ Hendricks (Traci) of Marietta. Grandchildren- Gabe Walker, Calla Waller, and Clark Morgan. 2 nieces and 1 nephew.



The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM Tuesday, before the service at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-435-4467.



In lieu of Flowers please make contributions to the American Heart Association.



