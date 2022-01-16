Hamburger icon
HENDERSON-THOMPSON, Carol Sue

Carol S. Henderson-Thompson passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 peacefully in her sleep. Carol is survived by her husband, Jim Thompson; and cousins, Major General (Retired), Lowell (Rip) Detamore and Donna Crawford. Carol was born June 25, 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama. She had a happy and loving childhood. She graduated from Shades Valley High School in 1964. She attended Tulane University and received a degree in French and Psychology at the Sophie Newcombe Branch of the University. Carol moved to Atlanta and became a bartender at the legendary "Rosa's Cantina". She became a Child Support Recovery Agent for the state of Georgia for many years. With her partner Jim, she was involved with the Scottish community as a member of Clan Henderson. She attended the Stone Mountain Highland Games for 36 consecutive years. Carol was also a valued support member of the Atholl Highlanders Pipe and Drums USA. Carol and Jim are sailing fans and attended the "America's Cup" many times while traveling to San Diego; Chicago, and San Francisco in the U.S. and overseas to Auckland, New Zealand; Valencia, Spain, and Portsmouth, England. These are places that Carol and Jim traveled to watch the AC Boats sail. Carol was a loving, dear family member. We will treasure her memory. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

