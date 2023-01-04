ajc logo
X

Henderson, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HENDERSON, Robert Thornton

Robert Thornton "Bob" Henderson of Tucker, Georgia passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 94. He grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida. He graduated from Davidson College in 1949 and pursued his theological education at both Columbia and Westminster Theological Seminaries. He has served as a Presbyterian campus minister at North Carolina State University, and as a pastor to the Blacknall Memorial Presbyterian Church of Durham. After a brief tenure as a pastor in New Orleans and a term as a Denominational Director of Evangelism, he went on to pastor in Hendersonville, North Carolina. After retiring from the pastorate in 1992, he spent 10 years teaching and encouraging seminary students and young pastors. He has authored numerous books and been a mentor to many. Throughout his life, Bob was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ. He did not hesitate to challenge the status quo, be it the racism in Durham, the economic inequities in New Orleans or the entrenched comfort of the institutional church. Bob's partner in life and ministry was his beloved wife, Betty until her passing in 2011. He is survived by four children, Sam (Lane) Henderson, Susan Henderson, Rebecca Stone (late husband Brad), and Daniel Henderson; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at All Souls Fellowship in Decatur on January 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM. The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the International Rescue Committee at help.rescue.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

North Georgia state House race for Ralston’s seat goes to a runoff
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
11h ago

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
9h ago

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle at SE Atlanta recreation center
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Marshall, Gregory
2h ago
LaChapelle, Sally Jo
2h ago
Chapman, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
13h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top