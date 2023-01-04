HENDERSON, Robert Thornton



Robert Thornton "Bob" Henderson of Tucker, Georgia passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 94. He grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida. He graduated from Davidson College in 1949 and pursued his theological education at both Columbia and Westminster Theological Seminaries. He has served as a Presbyterian campus minister at North Carolina State University, and as a pastor to the Blacknall Memorial Presbyterian Church of Durham. After a brief tenure as a pastor in New Orleans and a term as a Denominational Director of Evangelism, he went on to pastor in Hendersonville, North Carolina. After retiring from the pastorate in 1992, he spent 10 years teaching and encouraging seminary students and young pastors. He has authored numerous books and been a mentor to many. Throughout his life, Bob was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ. He did not hesitate to challenge the status quo, be it the racism in Durham, the economic inequities in New Orleans or the entrenched comfort of the institutional church. Bob's partner in life and ministry was his beloved wife, Betty until her passing in 2011. He is survived by four children, Sam (Lane) Henderson, Susan Henderson, Rebecca Stone (late husband Brad), and Daniel Henderson; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at All Souls Fellowship in Decatur on January 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM. The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the International Rescue Committee at help.rescue.org.

