Henderson, Nancy

HENDERSON (DAWS), Nancy Ann



On Friday, October 23, 2020, Nancy Ann (Daws) Henderson, of Norcross, passed away peacefully at the age of 89.



Nancy was born on September 13, 1931, in Monroe, GA, to the late William Spencer and Lila Mae (Queen) Daws. She was raised on their family farm and graduated from Monroe High School in 1948. After earning an Associate Degree in Business Administration, she married Guy Inman Henderson on December 19, 1950. They raised four children, Deborah, Guy Jr., Melissa and Matthew.



In 1987 Nancy retired from Eastman Kodak Company with 28 years of loyal service. She loved word jumble, traveling, long walks and collecting shells on the beach. As an avid baker, Nancy participated on many cookbook committees including her last role as "Let's Get Cooking Norcross", Co-Chair. Nancy was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Crossroads Church of Dunwoody.



Guy Inman Henderson, the love of her life, preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Deborah Myers (Dan), Guy Henderson, Jr., Melissa Henderson Youngblood, Matthew Henderson (Page) and grandchildren, Trey Henderson, Matthew Myers, Tyler Henderson, Jack Youngblood and Olivia Youngblood.



The family expresses eternal gratitude to the staff at Johns Creek Senior Living and Agape Hospice for their excellent care.



A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Those wishing to honor Nancy's memory may make a donation to Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org).



