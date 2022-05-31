HENDERSON, Mattie Pearl



Mrs. Mattie Pearl Henderson of Covington, GA, peacefully transitioned on May 25, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 2:00 PM, at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 61 Sims Chapel Road Covington, GA 30014. Reverend C.H. Glover, Eulogist, Rev. Dr. Eric W. Lee, Sr., presiding assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. Family and friends will assemble at her residence at 1:00 PM. The remains will lie in state at the church, 12:30 PM until the hour of service. Visitation, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her fondest memories, her loving children, Charlie Gene Jefferies, Patricia Thrasher, Calvin Glover, Jerome (Carolyn) Jefferies, Timmie (Petra) Glover, Reggie (Terlisha) Jefferies and Sharon (Eddie) Woods; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

