ajc logo
X

Henderson, Mattie

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HENDERSON, Mattie Pearl

Mrs. Mattie Pearl Henderson of Covington, GA, peacefully transitioned on May 25, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 2:00 PM, at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 61 Sims Chapel Road Covington, GA 30014. Reverend C.H. Glover, Eulogist, Rev. Dr. Eric W. Lee, Sr., presiding assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. Family and friends will assemble at her residence at 1:00 PM. The remains will lie in state at the church, 12:30 PM until the hour of service. Visitation, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her fondest memories, her loving children, Charlie Gene Jefferies, Patricia Thrasher, Calvin Glover, Jerome (Carolyn) Jefferies, Timmie (Petra) Glover, Reggie (Terlisha) Jefferies and Sharon (Eddie) Woods; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech baseball placed in NCAA regional with overall top-seed Tennessee12h ago
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old
12h ago
Banker says he warned Vatican about London fund investor
11h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
14h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
14h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
13h ago
The Latest
Cook, Franklin
1h ago
New, Dorothy
1h ago
Dixon, Aundre'
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top