HENDERSON, Lloyd Omar



On Monday March 15, 2021 at the age of 75, Dr. Lloyd Omar Henderson passed away. Omar or 'Big O' as his friends called him, is survived by his wife, Sharon of 53 years and his daughter, Tré who resides in San Francisco, California. His family and friends will miss him greatly and will remember his quick sense of humor and compassionate nature.



He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Evelyn and LeRoy Henderson of Washington, DC where he was born on June 13, 1945. He graduated top of his class from Massanutten Military Academy. He then went on to earn a BS Degree from Syracuse University in 1968 and earned his Masters and PhD from the University of Maryland in 1971.



Omar was passionate about science. Not only was he interested in making advances in research, he, was also curious on how it would affect children and their families. Upon completion of his education, he was employed by the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. He left the NIH for a cardiovascular research grant in Providence, RI, at Brown Medical School and the Miriam Hospital. In 1985 he accepted a research science position at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here in Atlanta, GA. He retired from the CDC in 2005. Though he accomplished much professionally, Omar also loved traveling with his family and friends all over the world. Yet his favorite place was back at his home, in his beautiful garden, or in his favorite, very special easy chair with a kitty or puppy on his lap. After retirement he continued his small, but successful Business, Doctor's Products, offering quality clarinet products worldwide. His Clarinet community & the Clients it put him in contact with will also miss him greatly. Memorial donations may be made to Spay Georgia, "in memory of" L. Omar Henderson to Spay Georgia at PO Box 3780, Lilburn, GA 30048. Or visit their web site or PayPal using spaygeorgia.org. Spay Georgia has asked to acknowledge any donation so we ask people to please include their addresses.



