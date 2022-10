HENDERSON, Lee Anna



Lee Anna Henderson, 106, of Decatur, GA passed on Thursday October 6, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday October 14, 11 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA. Visitation will be on Friday October 14, from 10-11 AM Ebenezer Baptist Church. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens Ellenwood, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. Decatur, GA.