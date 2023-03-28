HENDERSON, Kathryn Rogers



Kathryn "Kaki" Rogers Henderson, age 63, of Smyrna, GA, died on March 24, 2023, of metastatic breast cancer.



Kaki was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Kathryn (Stahr) Rogers; and her sister, who died in infancy, Kay Rogers, all of Hickman, KY. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greer and Alexandra Henderson; her son, Aaron Henderson; and her sister, Ann Wood, all of metro Atlanta. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews; as well as the father of her boys, Edward Henderson.



Kaki was born in Union City, TN and was a 1978 graduate of Union City High School. In 1981, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Murray State University, where she also became a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. After college, she moved to Atlanta, GA, and soon started working for Trust Company. In 1986, she began her dream job as a flight attendant with Delta Air Lines. While working for Delta, she was an instructor in the training center where she was a role model for countless new flight attendants. She was employed by Delta for 32 years and loved going to work every day.



Kaki's home was full of laughter, and she loved to play games, go on road trips, and spend summers at WinShape Camps. She had a cat, Patches, and a dog, Peanut, who both adored her. Kaki made friends everywhere she went, and was known for her generosity and warm personality. She always had something on her calendar— hiking, concerts, trips, walking around new cities, dinner club, Bible study, and long talks about life with those closest to her.



She spent most mornings with her Bible and a cup of coffee. After her mobility declined, one of her greatest joys was to spend time in prayer. Her faith, endurance, and positive spirit in the face of life's trials will be a legacy that will remain with so many that knew her.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society via the Kaki Henderson Memorial Fund. Donations will go towards a lasting memorial at the Hope Lodge in Houston, Texas, where Kaki and her family stayed during her treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Donations may be made online or by mail. A memorial service is being planned and details will be shared once finalized, kakihenderson.com for condolences, services and donations.



Kaki will be missed by all who called her a loyal friend, an inspiring teacher, the world's best mother-in-law, a loving aunt, and a caring sister— but most of all by the two men who called her "Mom."

