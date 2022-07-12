ajc logo
X

Henderson, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HENDERSON, James Edwin "Mack"

Community leader, businessman, beloved father,grandfather, and great-grandfather passed from this earth on Friday, July 8, 2022.

He was a devoted Roman Catholic with a love for all faiths. Mack was born in Atlanta on April 11, 1928. He grew up in West End, and lived in the Atlanta area his entire life. He graduated from Marist High School in 1946 and Oglethorpe University in 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman at the Navy Medical Station in Newport, Rhode Island from 1946-48.

He his many civic duties include, but are not limited to: Past Chairman of Kennesaw State University Foundation, Member Emeritus of the WellStar Health System, Past President of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, former Cobb County Manager (1989-1993). He founded Leadership Cobb in 1984 and received The Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award in 1985. Mack was retired from BellSouth Corporation where he worked for 37 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Patillo Henderson and Gertrude Margaret Henderson; as well as his son, Christopher Kyle Henderson; and granddaughter, Natalie Anne Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Jean Horton Henderson; his children, the Reverend Jaime Henderson Leonard (Burleigh C.W. Leonard), Cary Manuel Henderson (Karen Wiggins Henderson), and Matthew Thomas "Tad" Henderson (Suzanne Pryor Henderson). His surviving grandchildren are, Kristen Jean Henderson, Kyle William Henderson (Christine Smith Henderson), Jespere Grace Leonard Spencer (Reed William Spencer), Katie Faith Leonard and Rachael Claire Henderson. His surviving great-grandson is, Hayes William Spencer.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, July 13 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Blue Bird Trail at Friends of Green Meadows Preserve, Inc. or your favorite charity.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets creative with new eviction relief fund17h ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
19h ago
2 arrested, 3 wanted in connection with homicide outside Douglasville Kroger
5h ago
Feel like 2022 has been hotter than normal in Atlanta? You’d be right
8h ago
Feel like 2022 has been hotter than normal in Atlanta? You’d be right
8h ago
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
4h ago
The Latest
Bryant, Wade
2h ago
Venzer, Dolores
2h ago
Worley, Jo Ann
2h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top