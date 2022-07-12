HENDERSON, James Edwin "Mack"



Community leader, businessman, beloved father,grandfather, and great-grandfather passed from this earth on Friday, July 8, 2022.



He was a devoted Roman Catholic with a love for all faiths. Mack was born in Atlanta on April 11, 1928. He grew up in West End, and lived in the Atlanta area his entire life. He graduated from Marist High School in 1946 and Oglethorpe University in 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman at the Navy Medical Station in Newport, Rhode Island from 1946-48.



He his many civic duties include, but are not limited to: Past Chairman of Kennesaw State University Foundation, Member Emeritus of the WellStar Health System, Past President of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, former Cobb County Manager (1989-1993). He founded Leadership Cobb in 1984 and received The Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award in 1985. Mack was retired from BellSouth Corporation where he worked for 37 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Patillo Henderson and Gertrude Margaret Henderson; as well as his son, Christopher Kyle Henderson; and granddaughter, Natalie Anne Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Jean Horton Henderson; his children, the Reverend Jaime Henderson Leonard (Burleigh C.W. Leonard), Cary Manuel Henderson (Karen Wiggins Henderson), and Matthew Thomas "Tad" Henderson (Suzanne Pryor Henderson). His surviving grandchildren are, Kristen Jean Henderson, Kyle William Henderson (Christine Smith Henderson), Jespere Grace Leonard Spencer (Reed William Spencer), Katie Faith Leonard and Rachael Claire Henderson. His surviving great-grandson is, Hayes William Spencer.



A memorial service will be Wednesday, July 13 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Blue Bird Trail at Friends of Green Meadows Preserve, Inc. or your favorite charity.



