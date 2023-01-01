Henderson, Ian

ajc logo
HENDERSON, Jr., Ian Yandell

Ian Yandell Henderson, Jr., of Louisville, KY, passed away December 21, 2022, in Louisville. Born August 27, 1964, Ian attended St. George's School in Newport, RI, and Kentucky Country Day School in Louisville, KY, prior to graduating from Kenyon College in 1987. He moved to Atlanta in 1990, where he married and raised his three children before returning to Louisville in 2021.

Ian was father to Ian III, Clare, and George, whom he adored. He was employed by commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield in Atlanta for 22 years before joining JLL, where he was Senior Managing Director until 2020. He will be remembered for his gentle soul, his compassion and sense of humor, and his multi-sport athleticism and love of the outdoors, especially fly fishing. Ian brought joy to those who knew him and was a cherished son, brother, father, husband and friend.

He is survived by his parents Ian Yandell Henderson, Sr., and Roberta Malone Henderson of Louisville, KY, his three children Ian Yandell Henderson III (26) of Atlanta, GA, Clare Ann Henderson (24) of New York, NY, and George Lloyd Henderson (22), a student at the University of Colorado. He is also survived by his two brothers Wallace Colby Henderson and Malcolm Gordon Henderson (Amy), five nieces and nephews, and former wife Stephanie Lear Henderson.

A memorial service will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, Ga, on January 4 at 10 AM.

