HENDERSON, Hal Jones "Hal Bear" Mr. Hal "Hal Bear" Jones Henderson, age 70, of Flowery Branch, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Hal was born December 3, 1949 to the late Virgil & Audrey Henderson in Stone Mountain, GA. He attended grade school there where he created fond memories that he would share with his friends and family for years to come. Hal went on to pursue a higher education at the University of Georgia where he was a brother of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. While in school he was drafted to join the United States Army. After his discharge, he got his pharmaceutical degree from Mercer University in Macon. Hal practiced at Mountain Pharmacy and opened Medical Arts in Conyers, GA. He expanded his business to serve long-term care facilities and was appointed to the Georgia Board of Pharmacy. In his free time, Hal enjoyed spending sunny days on Lake Lanier with his loved ones, wood working in his shop, and correcting his golf swing. Words cannot encompass how incredibly smart, kind-hearted, creative, and funny Hal was. Hal never met a stranger and he will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Hal is survived by his wife, Deborah Denise Henderson, children, Ashley Henderson, Sarah Henriquez, Michael Hand, and Emily Hand, his two siblings, Jim and Susan Henderson, and his granddaughters, Mackenzie Hand, Callie Lockhart, Tessa and Elise Henriquez, and Miller Hand. Hal was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Twin Lakes, www.camptwinlakes.org/donate or may be mailed to 1100 Spring Street NW, Suite 406, Atlanta, GA 30309. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

