Henderson, Collistine Lockhart

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HENDERSON, Collistine

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Collistine Lockhart Henderson, of Lithonia/Stonecrest, GA, will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, 12:00 NOON at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316, with remains placed in repose at 11:00 AM. Dr. William E. Flippin, Sr., Senior Pastor, Reverend William E. Flippin, Jr., Officiating, and Dr. Derrick R. Rhodes, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, 12:00 NOON to 7:30 PM, with the family receiving friends from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish all her great memories, one daughter, Tonya Salita Henderson Freeman; and one son, Eddie Silas Henderson, Jr. (Valerie, daughter-in-law); three grandchildren, Xavier Solomon Henderson, Tai Simone Freeman, and Eddie Silas Henderson, III; siblings, Robert L. Lockhart (Ethel), Alforniza (Carolyn), Christine Minter (her twin), Walter Lockhart (Willeen), Annie L. Grier, Gwendolyn Glass (honorary daughter); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Friday, at 11:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

The Latest
