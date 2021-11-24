Henderson, Anna

HENDERSON (POWELL), Anna Pearl



A memorial service for Anna Pearl Powell Henderson will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1500 Norman Drive, College Park, GA 30349. The service also will be live streamed on the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church Facebook page. If attending in person, COVID-19 protocols require all attendees to be masked throughout the service and while on the church premises. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Vivian Wilson Henderson Endowed Scholarship at Clark Atlanta University. Checks should be made out to the Vivian Wilson Henderson Endowed Scholarship Fund and sent to the Office of Institutional Advancement, Clark Atlanta University, 223 James P. Brawley Drive, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30314.



