HENDERSON, Alix Nassau



On June 24, 2021, Alix Nassau Henderson died, surrounded by loving friends and family at her home in Sonoma, CA after an unexpected illness.



Alix was born in Atlanta, GA in 1966, the third child of Wynn and Eric Henderson. She attended The Westminster Schools in Atlanta and Hollins College in Roanoke, VA where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. After spending three years in Aspen, CO with a group of fellow Hollins graduates, she eventually moved to San Francisco, CA in 1995 where she met her future wife, Ursula Zopp.



In 1999, Alix & Ursula moved to Sonoma, CA, a community they both loved and called home. Their daughter Kavanaugh was born in 2006.



Alix shined a bright light on everyone she met, everywhere she went. Although she lived in California for over 25 years, or maybe because of that, she never lost her Georgia drawl and gracious Southern hospitality. She loved to entertain and was always in the kitchen with a towel thrown over her shoulder. She was known by all as an excellent cook and terrific hostess. Being with friends, laughing and loving life were always her most important pursuits.



Alix also had a wickedly ridiculous sense of humor and could make you laugh just by looking at you. She loved to tell stories of her childhood in Atlanta and how she got away with her antics. She would give huge parties when her parents were out of town – bribing the babysitter with beer to stay away and stay quiet. One time she decided to "drive" her fasther's sports car and stripped all the gears in the process, somehow making sure her brothers and sister took the blame. In fact she managed to make them take the blame for most of her pranks and misdeeds.



She was a terrible dancer and singer but that didn't stop her from belting out 'Delta Dawn' or 'You Ain't Nothing but a Hound Dog' when asked – much to Kavanaugh's embarrassment and her fellow Hollins graduates (known by her as the Hollie Collies) delight.



Alix was a kind, loving and generous friend, wife and mother. Kavanaugh was the light of her eye – she loved her dearly and was fiercely protective of her from the moment she was born.



Alix is survived by her wife Ursula Zopp and her teenage daughter Kavanaugh of Sonoma, CA; mother, Wynn Henderson; sister Wynn (Punkin) Henderson; brother, Alexander (Sandy) Henderson, all of Atlanta, GA, as well as numerous other family members and dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother Eric Henderson, Jr. and her father Eric Henderson, Sr.



A Memorial Service will be held, on her birthday, at All Saints Episcopal Church at 634 West Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA 30308 on Thursday, July 15th at 3:00. After the service the family would love to see you at her mother's home.



There will be a private burial for close family and friends the morning of July 15th at Westview Cemetery at 11:00 AM, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church allsaintsatlanta.org/give/ or to the Atlanta Humane Society at 981 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, atlantahumane.org, Alix's favorite charity.



A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 29th in Sonoma, CA.

