HEMMERLY, Scott William Scott William Hemmerly, 42, born November 5, 1977 in Columbus, OH, died September 16, 2020 in his home in Marietta, Georgia. Scott joins in heaven his grandfathers Henry Dalton and Dean Hemmerly Sr, grandmother Bonadine Hemmerly, his uncle Edgar Hemmerly and his aunt Donna Hemmerly. He is survived by his beloved wife Euriel Hemmerly and son Emmanuel, his father and mother William Scott Hemmerly and Paula (Dalton) Hemmerly, sister Adriane and husband Kevin Wainscott, his grandmother Doris Dalton, his father and mother-in-law Bannister Mazagwu and Eucheria Mazagwu sister-in-law Adaobi Onyido, brothers-in-law Ugochukwu Oramalu, sister-in-law Ezinne Ofodeme, and brother-in-law Onyedikachukwu Oramalu. He was a devoted husband and father, and honor graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY and a First Level Sommelier, certified by the Master Guild of Sommelier. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Scott loved his Ohio State Buckeyes as much as he loved to cook. He enjoyed the outdoors whether hiking or working in his yard. As Author, he expressed his passion for cuisine, in his book, The Heart of a Chef. His greatest love in life is his Wife Euriel and Son Emmanuel. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2950 King Street, Smyrna, GA. 30080. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering immediately after service, in the reception building located at the rear of the main chapel. Gone too soon. Those wishing to honor his life may contribute to his sons 529 College Fund by visiting his website https://theheartofachef.net/



