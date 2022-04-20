ajc logo
Hembree, Farrell

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HEMBREE, Farrell

The world lost a precious soul when Farrell Eugene Hembree, 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Wellstar Community Hospice, Tranquility at Kenneshaw Mountain, GA. Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on July 22, 1954, he was the son of Dorothy Farmer Hembree and his late father, John Manning Hembree. He was predeceased by his brother Johnny Michael Hembree. Grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ferrell D. and Lillian Bailey Hembree and Mr. and Mrs. Eugene and Thelma Farmer.

Farrell is survived by his loving family: sisters, Pam Ennis, Cindy Southers Cummins (Ben); and brother Roger Hembree (Dianne). He has left behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Farrell also leaves behind many friends but especially his friend and business partner Everette Webb, Jana Mauer whom he adored and Jim (Jimbo) Hollis all of whom Farrell considered his family.

A graduate of Chapman High School Class of 1972, Farrell graduated from Spartanburg Junior College and went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Marketing. Farrell loved Inman and visited often but his heart was in Atlanta. He was a participant and avid supporter of the Annual Peachtree Road Race for over 2 decades. He was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and spent time serving others in various Soup Kitchens in Atlanta area. Farrell had a great love for dogs as well. Farrell was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Farrell began his career with Aug W. Smith Co in Spartanburg, SC, then went on to become co-owner of the Men's Market in Spartanburg, SC. He moved to Vinings, GA, working 16 years for H. Stockton. After leaving H. Stockton he became co-owner of Webb Ltd., in Atlanta, allowing him to serve and outfit notables in the Atlanta area.

Farrell will lie in state at Bobo Funeral Chapel, Thursday, April 21, from 9:00 AM.-4:00 PM for friends and relatives in the Spartanburg area who want to pay their respect.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Services will follow with Reverend Bill Britt officiating.

Entombment will be Monday, April 25, 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 19360 Asheville Highway, Landrum, SC 29356.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Wellstar Community Hospice, Tranquility at Kenneshaw Mountain GA., 475 Dickson Avenue, NW Marrietta, GA 30064. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bobofuneralhapel.com.

Petty-Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service

