HELTON, Sandra Kay



Sandra Kay Helton, of Canton Georgia, died on February 13, 2021. Born in Zanesville, Ohio. She was the daughter of Kathleen and Vernon Wilkins.



She was preceded in death by her parents Kathleen and Vernon Wilkins, husband John Marvin Helton Jr, and son John Marvin Helton III. Sandra is survived by her daughter Jennifer Helton of Canton, Georgia, son Jeff Helton (Jennifer) of Ashville, North Carolina, daughter-in-law Sheila Helton of Tallahassee, Florida, and grandchildren: Julia Helton, Hutchison Helton, Connor King, Mariclaire King, and Zachary Helton.



Sandra was a proud Christian and shared her faith with everyone she met. She was a very charitable woman; she happily gave to the church and many other organizations. She was kind, loving, and generous towards her family and friends. If there was one word to describe Sandra it would be devoted: she was devoted to her husband, her children, grandchildren, and to the church. She loved god and her country. Sandra will be greatly missed, but we know she is happily reunited with her husband John Helton and son John III in heaven.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 16th from 4 pm to 7 pm, At McDonald and Son funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 17th at 11 am in the chapel of McDonald and Son funeral home.



Interment will follow at Sawnee View at memorial gardens following the service.



Funeral services will be livestreamed on the McDonald and Son Funeral Home website beginning 15 minutes prior to the service time.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sandra's name to Camp Sunshine https://www.campsunshine.org



