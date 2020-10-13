HELTON, Ruth Age 95, passed October 9, 2020. Service October 11, 2 PM at Cherry Log Baptist Church Cemetery. Logan Funeral Home, Ellijay, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel
357 Dalton Street
