HELTON (SMITH), Emily



Emily Smith Helton, 84, died peacefully in her home in Loganville, Georgia on June 1, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Tucker First UMC on Saturday, July 9th. Visitation 10:00 AM, Service at 11:00, Reception following. Interment of ashes in Belmont, North Carolina at a later date. wagesfuneralhome.com.