HELTON, Donna



Donna Elaine Tollison Dutton Helton (Snookie) (Snookmom)



68 of Lithia Springs, GA. April 9, 1952- February 6, 202, Donna passed away at Wellstar Douglas Hospital from COVID-19.



She was the daughter of the late Billy and Lillian Tollison. She is survived by 3 sisters, Sheila Tollison Myers of Powder Springs, GA; Debbie Tollison Alley (Butch) of Mexico Beach FL; Susan Tollison Brown (Troy) of Breman, GA; sons, Bruce Dutton (Christy) of Douglasville GA; Jason Dutton (Nicki) of Lithia Springs, GA; daughter, Lisa Luna of Covington, GA; grandchildren, Katelyn, Amber, Chase, Hunter and Megan Dutton; Sarah and Kailey Luna; special neighbor, Johnnie Peters; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.She was retired from Wellstar Cobb Hospital. She was a fabulous cook, expert cake baker and decorator, who loved delighting her entire family with their favorite cakes for birthdays and special occasions. She loved her entire family with all her heart. She loved attending all family functions and was such a special part of her nieces, nephews, great- nieces. great- nephews and great-great nieces and nephews lives. To all of them, she was their "Snook Mom". Memorial Services will be held Tuesday 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pastor Todd Chatham officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM prior to the service.



Anyone wishing to view the service virtually may do so via a livestream video that will appear on Donna's tribute page during the listed service time. In keeping with current precautions due to COVID-19, we are requesting that anyone visiting wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Post Oak Baptist Church 1465 Bullard Road Powder Springs, GA 30127.

