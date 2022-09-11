HELMS, Maurice Allison



Maurice Allison Helms



Maurice Allison Helms was born March 27, 1941, and passed away August 12, 2022, after an extended illness.



He was born in Rutherfordton, NC to Percy Leon Helms and Ethel McFarland Helms. He was a graduate of Wake Forest University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Maurice joked in later years that he attended Wake Forest "when it was easy!"



Maurice moved to New York City after graduation and worked in the garment district for Tanner Manufacturing. He later moved to Atlanta where he was a showroom manager at ADAC for many years. Maurice loved telling stories about his childhood growing up in North Carolina and his subsequent years in New York City. Maurice and his partner Randy Steffler enjoyed entertaining a wide group of friends in Atlanta and Highlands, NC over the years.



Survivors include Randy Steffler, his partner/husband, his sister-in-law Jo Anne Helms, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



