HELGET, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Francis Helget died peacefully on August 14, 2021, age 77. He grew up in Rochester, New York, son of Frank and Luella Helget. As a youngster he loved winter sports and all sports, especially baseball. He was an altar boy in church, and delivered newspapers before school, regardless of weather conditions. Bob attended Aquinas Institute for high school, and graduated from the University of Windsor, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.



He gained a love of travel from family trips and came south to attend Georgia Tech graduate school. He worked for a number of years as a City Planner for the City of Atlanta. He married a young teacher, Bonnie Walker, and they had 51 years of a happy life together. In his early marriage, he returned to graduate school, attending Georgia State University to earn an MBA. Later, he began a long career with The Coca-Cola Company. Interested in international work he accepted an assignment as Director of Human Resources in the Middle East Division, based in Windsor, England. Bob and Bonnie moved to Sunningdale, England. Bob traveled extensively to the Middle East as his work covered 19 countries. He and Bonnie thrived in this new experience, traveled to various parts of the world, enjoyed different cultures, and made lifelong friends. Bob was a 'people' person and enjoyed the challenges his work offered.



Later Bob and Bonnie returned to Atlanta where Bob became involved in their neighborhood association, gardening, in civic work, walking dogs at the Atlanta Humane Society, historic preservation, and was a founding member of Buckhead Heritage Society. He and Bonnie continued traveling, returning many times to England and their favorite place, The Lake District.



Part of Bob's success began from his learning responsibility at an early age. He was generous with his time and talents, mentoring young people and others with career choices and changes. He had a curiosity and interest in others, their work, and was always ready to assist if asked. Bob had a bright smile, a sense of humor, and a positive approach to life.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; a sister, Arlene Helget of Rochester, NY; brother-in-law, Larry Walker (Carolyn), of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Ann Crook of Bremen; nephew, David Walker of Chicago; nephew, Andrew Walker (Sarah), of Nashville; grandnieces and grandnephews; and several cousins.



A private burial will be at Oakland Cemetery with family attending. To honor Bob, those who wish, may desire to pay a visit to historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.

