HEISEL, John William "Jack"



John William Heisel "Jack", Atlanta, GA, passed away in Longmont, CO, on Nov. 27, 2021, with his family by his side--one week from turning 88.



Born in 1933 in St. Louis, MO, to Ralph Alonzo and Marie Lucille (Hadfield) Heisel, Jack and his family moved to Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood a few years later and he began his lifelong passion for the game of tennis by chopping down a tree to build a tennis backboard for practice when his parents were out of town.



After graduating from Grady High School, he attended Georgia Tech, where he was a member of ROTC and Sigma Chi Fraternity, played #1 singles on the tennis team, and graduated with a BS in Industrial Management. Jack joined the Air Force and later the Army, where he was deployed to Korea for two years, playing trombone with the Army Band for thousands of soldiers.



As a civilian, Jack worked for Texaco 22 years, followed by sales positions, including Chris Motors BMW (reinforcing his love of cars), and finished his career in security management at Barton.



Always a tennis aficionado, he continued playing tournaments after retiring and was consistently ranked in the Southeast and nation for his age group. He supported the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) as a vice president, coach, and player. The tennis backboard and courts in Atlanta's Brookwood Hills neighborhood were his sanctuary, where he could be found for hours on end.



He enjoyed time with family in Texas and Colorado and is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Mary Whitman Heisel, and sons, Neel Heisel (Karen) of Austin, TX; John Heisel (Elizabeth O'Neill) of Niwot, CO; and four grandchildren ages 20 years to 4 months, Lydia Heisel, Josie Heisel, Wiley Heisel O'Neill, and Rowan Heisel O'Neill.



Jack was a huge personality who impacted many he met and is remembered for his big heart, curiosity, and zest for life.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances in his name may be made to The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (www.boulderhumane.org).

