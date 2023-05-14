Heimburger, Elizabeth

HEIMBURGER (MORGAN), MD, Elizabeth



Dr. Elizabeth Heimburger died peacefully on May 6, 2023, at age 91. A native Atlantan, Elizabeth was born on April 23, 1932 to the late Elizabeth Palmour ("Piggie") and Henry Durand Morgan. She received her early education at E. Rivers Elementary School and Washington Seminary. She graduated from Georgia State University and the Medical College of Georgia and received postgraduate training in Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Her primary career was in Academic Medicine and she served on the faculty of The University of Texas Medical Branch and The University of Missouri School of Medicine. Following her retirement, Dr. Heimburger was in private practice in Columbia, Missouri until 1997, when she returned to Atlanta to be near her extended family and friends. Elizabeth loved gardening in all forms, and won many prizes in Missouri and in Georgia for her gardens and for her specimen blooms. In later life she resumed an earlier hobby of clay pottery hand building that began at Fritz Orr Camp. Later, in her Atlanta studio, she provided amusement and classes for young and old alike. Throughout her life, Dr. Heimburger shared her talents with others and reached out to those with needs, whether physical or emotional. Elizabeth Heimburger was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Morgan Whitaker; and brother, Henry Durand Morgan, Jr.. She is survived by her loving children, Rocky Whitaker (Homer Aggie III), Margaret Heimburger Block (Jared Block), Richard Ames Heimburger, Jr. (Kristen Aycock), and Katherine Heimburger Ingram (Peter Ingram); her grandchildren, Buddy Whitaker (Homer Aggie, IV; Kiley Whitaker), Casey Taylor Whitaker, Isabel Morgan Block, Morgan Cynthia Ingram, Emma Louise Ingram, Hadley Elizabeth Heimburger, and Palmour Joy Heimburger; and her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Eloise, Vivien, and Dorothy Jo Whitaker. She also is survived by beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom she cherished.



A Memorial Service will be held for Elizabeth on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to one of her favored charities: the Immune Deficiency Foundation (https://primaryimmune.org), Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, and Best Friends Animal Society of Atlanta (https:// bestfriends.org/atlanta). Arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319 (404) 261-3510.



