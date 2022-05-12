HEIMAN, Gloria



Gloria Weiss Heiman, 94 years young, passed away on May 11, 2022, of natural causes at her home in Atlanta. Gloria was raised in Fairview, New Jersey, the oldest of three tightknit sisters, and graduated from NYU. She married Leonard and moved to Atlanta in 1947, where she raised their two children. Gloria worked for many years in the family business, a neighborhood institution that served the Atlanta community until Leonard's passing in 1988. In retirement, Gloria cherished time with her many friends and family. Her radiant energy carried her through marathon mahjong games, as well as family adventures and numerous phone chats. Gloria brought joy to everyone around her with the kindest of hearts and most contagious of smiles, and her family had the good fortune of its matriarch at countless births, mitzvahs, graduations and weddings. She will be missed but honored though us all. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Heiman, and survived by her daughter, Gayle (James) Comander and son, Gary Heiman of Atlanta, grandchildren Jason Comander, Lauren Weintraub, Lindsay Heiman, Ben Heiman and Jennifer Heiman, as well as four great-grandchildren who were lucky enough to spend countless, fun hours with their Meeme. The funeral will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Friday, May 13 at 2:30 PM followed by a shiva at Gary's home, 728 Longleaf Drive in Buckhead. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

