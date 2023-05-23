BreakingNews
Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
Heieren, Duane

Obituaries
11 hours ago

HEIEREN, Duane

Duane C. Heieren, 85, of Marietta, GA, passed away on May 13, 2023, in Canton, GA. He was born on May 6, 1938, in Bemidji, MN, to Peder Heieren and Nellie Godfrey.

Duane served in the US Army and was discharged in June, 1962.

He is survived by his sons, Duane Heieren Jr. and Douglas Heieren. He was preceded in death by his father, Peder Heieren; mother, Nellie Godfrey; wife, Selma Steinmann; and daughter, Debra Heieren.

A ceremony to honor Duane's life will be held at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA, May 23, 2023, 11:00 AM Eastern.

