Heidt, Mary

2 hours ago

HEIDT (WRENCH), Mary Lou

Mary Lou Heidt, age 83, of Marietta, GA, passed away on February 25, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, to the late James H. Wrench and Sara Frances Wrench. She loved shopping, reading, her grandchildren, the Georgia "Dawgs" and her Dachshund's, especially Mandy. She attended Jacksonville University and was a flight attendant for Eastern Air Lines. She was a Realtor for Harry Norman Realtors, member of Atlanta Realtors Association Multimillion Dollar Club, Crystal Recipient Award and honored the Emeritus, member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Willow Point Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Heidt. She is survived by her son, William "Brett" Heidt (wife, Delaine), of Greer, SC; daughter, Allyson Christina Skolnick; son, Robert "Darin" Heidt (wife, Christi); grandchildren, Benjamin Taylor Skolnick, Brittany Skolnick, Madison Heidt, Molly Heidt, Hayley Heidt, Camden Heidt, Henry Heidt; brother of Mary Lou Heidt, Jim Wrench of Fort Walton Beach, FL; nieces, Marcie Guilbeault, Patti Hamilton, Peggy Singletary, Connie Kirk,; nephew, Steve Heidt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. Family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou's memory to Children's Health Care of Atlanta or Cobb County Humane Society.

Mary Lou was always a very loving, caring and gracious person and she will live in our memory forever.




Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

