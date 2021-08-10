HEFFRON, Paul Joseph



Paul Joseph Heffron, age 94, was born on May 31, 1927 in Syracuse, New York to Theresa and John Heffron as the youngest of seven children. He passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. After graduation from St. Anthony of Padua High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the peacekeeping forces in Germany after World War II. Paul graduated from LeMoyne College and was employed by Western Electric/AT&T. He worked in finance and auditing in New York City, Florida and Atlanta, retiring after 37 years. Paul was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as Usher and President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emilia, 5 children, Joseph Heffron (Jan), Teresa Taylor (Chuck), Julia Jimenez (Bob), Linda Esen (Mehmet), Thomas Heffron (Kesha), 13 grandchildren, a nephew and 2 nieces. A private-family, memorial mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church with interment at Georgia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Family Catholic Church, www.svdpgeorgia.org/. I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. John 11:25-26.

