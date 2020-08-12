HEFFERNAN, Dorothy Adams Mrs. Dorothy Adams Heffernan, 93, formerly of Drew Lane, Lavonia, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC. Born on March 24, 1927 in Bowersville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Julian Adams and Dessie Elizabeth McGill Adams. Mrs. Adams was a retired real estate agent and attended the St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Survivors include her son: William "Bill" Coffer of Suwanee, GA; two brothers: Romeo Adams of Royston and Kenton Adams of Hartwell; one grandson: William Mark Coffer; and two great-grandsons: Carter Coffer and Hudson Coffer. Mrs. Heffernan was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband: Mark F. Heffernan, Jr. A memorial service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at a later date by the family. The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

