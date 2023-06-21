HEEREN, Gary



Gary Heeren, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA and Gulfport, FL, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, surrounded by family.



Gary was born to the late Harold Henry Heeren and the late Ida Marguerite Heeren (Keeney) on July 15, 1935, in Dumas, TX. He grew up in Hemingford, NE as the little brother of two older sisters, Haroldene and Carole.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Carole Lynn Christ-Jesperson (2018) of Omaha, NE and Haroldene Anne "Hal" Shreck (2018) of Aiken, SC.



His memory will be cherished by daughter, Lisa Ann Heeren Watson (Mike) of Marietta, GA; son, Mark Douglas Heeren (Jenni) of Stone Mountain, GA; as well as many extended family members and friends.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM at Roswell Funeral Home on June 25, 2023 with committal ceremony to follow. There will be a reception afterward to meet with family and tell fun stories about our Dad.



Roswell Funeral Home is at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076.



For those who wish to donate in Gary's memory, please consider the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org.



Details of an additional ceremony for his extensive group of friends and loved ones in Florida will be announced soon.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral