X

Heeren, Gary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HEEREN, Gary

Gary Heeren, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA and Gulfport, FL, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, surrounded by family.

Gary was born to the late Harold Henry Heeren and the late Ida Marguerite Heeren (Keeney) on July 15, 1935, in Dumas, TX. He grew up in Hemingford, NE as the little brother of two older sisters, Haroldene and Carole.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Carole Lynn Christ-Jesperson (2018) of Omaha, NE and Haroldene Anne "Hal" Shreck (2018) of Aiken, SC.

His memory will be cherished by daughter, Lisa Ann Heeren Watson (Mike) of Marietta, GA; son, Mark Douglas Heeren (Jenni) of Stone Mountain, GA; as well as many extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM at Roswell Funeral Home on June 25, 2023 with committal ceremony to follow. There will be a reception afterward to meet with family and tell fun stories about our Dad.

Roswell Funeral Home is at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076.

For those who wish to donate in Gary's memory, please consider the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org.

Details of an additional ceremony for his extensive group of friends and loved ones in Florida will be announced soon.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

4 months after pregnant woman shot to death, her baby dies4h ago

Atlanta City Council approves city’s historic budget
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade
12h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
14h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
6h ago
The Latest

Catherall, Tara
Carrillo, Peter
2h ago
Kuhlman, Robert
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
20h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top