HEEMANN, Ellen



Ellen Placht Heemann, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on November 29, 2021, of complications from lung cancer and COPD. Ellen was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 1, 1936. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Warren Heemann; daughters, Eve Heemann Byrd and Lori Barbara Heemann; son, Paul Joseph Heemann; and son-in-law, Eugene Davis Byrd. She is also survived by grandchildren Graham Ellen Byrd Thomas, Warren Davis Byrd, and Lia Ellen Bodine. She was preceded in death by grandson Joseph James Bodine. Ellen was known by all as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, in The Little Chapel, Glenn Memorial Church, 1660 North Decatur Road, Atlanta. Those who would like to attend are asked to please be vaccinated and wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made in Ellen's name to Joe's Fund – The Decatur Education Foundation https://decatureducationfoundation.org/joesfund/ or The Southern Poverty Law Center www.splcenter.org.

